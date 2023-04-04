Alert: Indictment accuses Donald Trump of directing 3 different instances of hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs

NEW YORK (AP) — Indictment accuses Donald Trump of directing 3 different instances of hush money payments to cover up alleged affairs.
- 4 found dead in hotel area of Mexico's Cancun beach resort
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt
- Review: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is okey-dokey
- Big Rapids Car Center names Morley Stanwood Employee of the Month
- Osceola County to implement Ag Exempt building permit fee