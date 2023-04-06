Alert: Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill making it illegal to help minors get abortion without parental consent

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill making it illegal to help minors get abortion without parental consent.
