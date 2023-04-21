Alert: House Republicans reach deal with Manhattan DA, clearing way for an ex-prosecutor’s testimony in inquiry over Trump case

NEW YORK (AP) — House Republicans reach deal with Manhattan DA, clearing way for an ex-prosecutor’s testimony in inquiry over Trump case.
- Officer stops traffic to help mother duck, ducklings cross road
- No. 2 Evart softball team rolls past three opponents
- Osceola County approves design company for Evart EMS station
- West Michigan deputies plead no contest in inmate death
- Lawmakers approve $175 million for Gotion battery plant
- Osceola County launches online property data mapping site
- ManpowerGroup, Zions fall; D.R. Horton, Lam rise
- Panelists: New York casinos could see Atlantic City closures