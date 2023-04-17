Alert: Group of 7 foreign ministers vow to intensify sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine

KARUIZAWA, Japan (AP) — Group of 7 foreign ministers vow to intensify sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.
- Nurse pleads guilty to replacing fentanyl with saline
- Big Rapids resident owns award winning classic truck
- Mid-Michigan artist created part of automotive history
- Big Rapids bats explode in softball sweep over Reed City
- US, allies stage drills as N. Korea warns of security crisis
- Protestors force play to be stopped at world snooker champs
- Reed City boys track team wins Newaygo Invitational
- No. 2 Evart softball team rolls past three opponents