Alert: Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower ahead of booking, arraignment on criminal charges in hush money probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower ahead of booking, arraignment on criminal charges in hush money probe.
- 4 found dead in hotel area of Mexico's Cancun beach resort
- MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- A Smoke Show owner cooks from the heart
- Who is Juan Merchan, the NY judge handling Trump's case?
- Evart bowling alley AJ's Event Center opens