Alert: Former President Donald Trump departs Florida for New York, where he is set to be arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump departs Florida for New York, where he is set to be arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges.
- West Shore Community College presents Megan Young art exhibit
- AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- Evart man charged with child abuse, torture
- John Burton Yeager
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- Police shoot suspected intruder at Ford plant