Alert: Democrat in North Carolina House switches parties, giving Republicans veto-proof control of both legislative chambers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat in North Carolina House switches parties, giving Republicans veto-proof control of both legislative chambers.
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Big Rapids Car Center names Morley Stanwood Employee of the Month
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- France boosts military spending amid war in Ukraine
- A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country
- German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt
- Author Kelsey Ronan to visit Big Rapids Library