Alert: Brandon Johnson, a progressive organizer backed by teachers union, wins Chicago mayor’s race over moderate Paul Vallas

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Johnson, a progressive organizer backed by teachers union, wins Chicago mayor’s race over moderate Paul Vallas.
- Osceola County EMS fee schedule for 2023 approved
- MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Big Rapids Car Center names Morley Stanwood Employee of the Month
- Evart considers allowing backyard chickens in city
- German climber killed in fall near Swiss resort of Zermatt
- Review: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is okey-dokey
- Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- AP source: Alabama's Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft