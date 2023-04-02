Alert: Blinken, in rare call with Lavrov, urges Kremlin to release detained US journalist and another imprisoned American

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blinken, in rare call with Lavrov, urges Kremlin to release detained US journalist and another imprisoned American.
- TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
- Evart couple to reopen bowling alley
- These Are the Best Travel Deals From…Costco
- Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle
- Osceola County community events calendar for 03/29/2023
- Grains mixed, Livestock higher
- Man pleads not guilty in death of fiancee who went missing
- Suit tossed in active shooter drill woman believed was real