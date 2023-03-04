5 Med countries push for more solidarity in migrant crisis

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Less than a week after a deadly migrant shipwreck off Italy, five European Union countries that border the Mediterranean Sea pushed back Saturday against their northern neighbors for not accepting asylum-seekers under a voluntary scheme.
The ministers responsible for migration policy in Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain met in Malta's capital, Valletta, ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels next week on migration. The countries started working together as the MED 5 in 2021 to confront the challenges of illegal migration.