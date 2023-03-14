Woman who pretended to be sick Marine gets nearly 6 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former social worker at a Rhode Island veterans' hospital who used stolen patient information to brazenly pass herself off as a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer and fraudulently collect nearly $300,000 in benefits, charitable contributions, and donations was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in prison.
Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, 32, attended public events in uniform where she spoke about the struggles veterans face, bought a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star to wear, and was even named commander of a Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Then, in early 2022 she was exposed when a charity she applied to for funds became suspicious and started checking her background.