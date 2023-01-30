Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison. A plea deal with Clark County prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty in 2019 to felony and misdemeanor battery, and a judge sentenced him to serve between one and 2 1/2 years in a state prison.