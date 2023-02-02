Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate focuses on parade crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative candidate in a pivotal race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is using video images of an SUV that drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing six people, in her first television ad of the race released Thursday.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gained national attention for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, whom a jury convicted of six homicide counts. Dorow sentenced Brooks to life in prison with no chance of release and launched her candidacy for Supreme Court two weeks later.