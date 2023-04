WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg ICE spotted the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors a 2-0 lead, then roared back with five unanswered goals to post a 5-2 Western Hockey League playoff victory on Saturday night.

With the win, the ICE grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 6 is Monday in Moose Jaw, Sask.