UN official: Aid groups press Taliban on ban on women's jobs

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heads of major aid groups are pressing the Taliban to reverse their decision to ban Afghan women from working for national and international nongovernmental groups, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Wednesday.
The Taliban move last month to bar women from NGO work prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan, though some have since resumed their work in parts of the country. It also raised fears that millions will be deprived of critical services — some 28 million Afghans, or over half of the country's population, need urgent humanitarian assistance.