Pioneer photos/Cathie Crew

REED CITY — The Reed City BSA Troop 74 and Cub Scouts Pack 174 have a new home in the former Old Rugged Cross Museum building, and plans are underway for renovations to the building.

In May 2022, the city council approved a five year lease agreement with the Reed City Scout Center Board, the charter organization for the BSA Troop 74 and Cub Scout Pack 174, to lease the former museum building, which is owned by the city. They began using the building in June 2022.