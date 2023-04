REED CITY — The Reed City city council recently hosted a public hearing on a request from Osceola County to rezone the property at 410 West Upton Ave., Reed City from Residential R-2, medium density to R-4, multiple density.

The request was made on behalf of Healthy Habitat, an organization who plans to purchase the property and develop it into a transition home for men who have been arrested on drug and alcohol charges and have been released.

The group is involved with the Reach the Forgotten program, which mentors inmates while in jail to help them work through the issues that got them there and keep them from returning.

The rehabilitation facility will be called Healthy Habitat and will provide room and board along with personal counseling, employment counseling, financial counseling and probationary compliance support.

Osceola County jail chaplain Brent Prichard told the Herald Review previously that when these inmates are released, they come back to the community to live, however there are few support systems available to assist them with transitioning back into the community and staying away from the problems that got them incarcerated in the first place.

“Our goal is to provide an alternative location for them to stay while they transition back into society,” Prichard said. "We want to build a ‘healthy habitat’ which will be faith based, and will provide essential support to the individuals.”

City manager Rich Saladin told the Herald Review that over 20 residents attended the public hearing and made comments, including several that were in support of the rezoning and several who were opposed.

“The planning commission was also provided a written letter signed by 40 residents that opposed the zoning change,” he said. “At this time, the planning commission has not taken any action and will revisit the request on May 1.”

The planning commission will discuss the rezoning request during their next regular meeting at 6 p.m., May 1, at the Reed City city hall, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City.

The rezoning petition, the zoning ordinance and the zoning map are available for review at the Reed City business office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Written comments regarding the rezoning may be addressed to Rich Saladin, city manager, 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.

For more information call 231-832-2245.