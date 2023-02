Photo courtesy of BSA Troop 74

REED CITY — The Reed City Boy Scouts Troop 74 will host their annual Chili Cookoff Contest from 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 25, at the Reed City Scout Center, 4918 N. Park St., Reed City, the former Old Rugged Cross Museum building.

The contest is open to residents and businesses in Osceola County and is limited to the first 10 entries in each category. Categories include business, home cook and scout entries. Cost is $10 per entry.