Police: Traffic dispute escalated to shooting of man, nephew

SEATTLE (AP) — A brief encounter between a motorist and a person on an electric scooter in Seattle over the weekend escalated into a shooting that killed the motorist and injured his young nephew, according to police.
A King County judge on Monday found probable cause to hold a 35-year-old Seattle man in jail on investigation of murder and assault, The Seattle Times reported. Family members have identified Elijah Lewis, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and community activist, as the man who was killed.