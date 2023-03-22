OSCEOLA COUNTY — The Osceola County Road Commission is looking for funding to support the paving of Pine River School Road.
The board of commissioners adopted a resolution during its meeting March 7 in support of the road commission seeking state and federal dollars to help fund the project.
“Ever since that school was built, the road was supposed to have been paved,” board chair Mark Gregory said. “When Speaker Johnson from LeRoy was in the House, he was supposed to secure funding for it. He said he did, but it never happened, so I think this is a great resolution.”