OSCEOLA COUNTY — The Osceola County Road Commission is looking for funding to support the paving of Pine River School Road.

The board of commissioners adopted a resolution during its meeting March 7 in support of the road commission seeking state and federal dollars to help fund the project.

“Ever since that school was built, the road was supposed to have been paved,” board chair Mark Gregory said. “When Speaker Johnson from LeRoy was in the House, he was supposed to secure funding for it. He said he did, but it never happened, so I think this is a great resolution.”

The resolution shows that they (the board) support any funding that the road commission can acquire from any resources available, he said.

“As the result of no interchange being built by the Michigan Department of Transportation when the U.S. 131 expressway was built, other routes to the school have to be utilized instead of the highway,” the resolution states. “As a result of the high volume of school and related traffic, the local route is often in poor condition, which in turn causes an unintended lower safety margin.”

With many buses, delivery trucks, teacher and other worker vehicles, as well as emergency vehicles converging on those few miles of local roads, many have voiced concerns regarding the route and have requested upgrades, it said.

Unfortunately, local funding is not available in the amount required for the large construction project that would bring the route up to current standards, therefore the road commission is looking for state and/or federal funding beyond those already designated to the county road commission.

Road commission manager Michael Mattzela told the Herald Review the gravel road gets a lot of heavy traffic, and because of the heavy soil and swampy area, it is often in bad shape. The road commission hopes to remedy that if they can find the necessary funding.

They are working with Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) to secure funding from an appropriation grant that is congressionally directed spending specifically for local governmental entities, he said.

“This is money that is earmarked specifically for municipalities,” Mattzela said. “The proposal is sent directly to Peters' office for consideration, and they will do the review and determine funding.”

The project will consist of rebuilding and then paving the road at an estimated cost of $2.5 million in construction costs and an additional $500,000 in engineering and design costs, for a total of $3 million.

“This grant funding is for fiscal year 2024, so if we are successful in securing the funding, we would like to start the project in 2024,” he said. “It will likely take about six months to complete.”

Commissioner James Custer said the project has been on the agenda ever since he was appointed as a liaison to the road committee, and it is a welcome relief that they are finally taking action on it.