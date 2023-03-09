Pact to settle lawsuits in deadliest Vegas apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A confidential settlement has been reached in civil negligence lawsuits arising from the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, a smoky blaze at a low-budget downtown apartment building in December 2019.
Court documents refer to funding but do not provide details of the pact, and attorneys declined Thursday to comment about what was termed a “global resolution” of lawsuits against former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco and a corporate ownership entity, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC.