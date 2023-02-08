Owl who escaped from zoo is NYC's latest avian celebrity

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone damaged his cage has become New York City's latest avian celebrity, attracting gawkers as he surveys the park from one tall tree or another but stoking fears that he can't hunt and will starve.
The owl, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco, escaped Feb. 2, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said in a news release the following day. “The exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” Pulsinelli said. “Upon notification, a team was mobilized to search for the bird.”