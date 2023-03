OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTY — The Osceola-Lake Conservation District annual tire and electronics collection is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 5, at Recycle of Osceola County, 531 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City.

The Reed City council approved a $500 donation to the project during its meeting on March 13.

Osceola-Lake Conservation District manager Mark Sweppenheiser told the board he was requesting donations from local entities to help fund the project to keep it sustainable.

“This is the sixth year for the program, and it has grown every year,” Sweppenheiser said. “For the tire component, we are able to get an EGLE (Michigan Department of Great Lakes, Energy and Environment) grant, which covers two trailers, so there is no cost to that. The electronics, however, is 25 cents per pound. We are trying to get a handful of support that will help us continue the program.”

He added, last year they collected 1,400 tires and 14,000 pounds of electronics that otherwise would end up in landfills, which can present an environmental disaster.

"There are no other locations doing this, so it is kind of important,” Sweppenheiser said. “Most small communities don’t have the ability to do it, but we do, and we want to make it sustainable.

“We have local supporters in Osceola County, Recycle of Osceola County, the city of Reed City and Cargill that help fund this collection for our residents,” he said. “We allow anyone to take part in this collection. We simply ask that they remember to make a donation.”

There is no charge for passenger tires on or off rim. Semi tires drop-offs are $15 each. The limit is 10 tires per vehicle, and no tires over 12 inches wide or 4 feet tall will be accepted. Tires must be free of debris.

There is no charge for office and household electronic. Items with a cord, including TV’s, computers, monitors, keyboards, microwaves, phones, stereos, games systems, printer and others are accepted. No units containing freon will be accepted and no large appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, etc.

Volunteers, including the Reed City High School wrestling team will be on hand to assist with drop offs.

For more information on the tire and electronics collection call 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

The Household Hazardous Waste collection is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m., Aug. 3, at two locations – the Mecosta County Fairgrounds, 540 West Ave., Big Rapids and the Osceola County Road Commission, South, 4737 Makwa Drive, Hersey.

Residents of Mecosta, Osceola and Lake County may bring hazardous waste to either location for drop off. There is no fee for dropping off waste, however, the community’s support and donations are critical to the continued success of the program. A suggested $15 per vehicle minimum donation will help offset the costs of disposal of the hazardous wastes collected.

Items permitted for drop off include: oil based paint (no latex paint); glue; adhesives; pesticides; fertilizers; mercury; household cleaners; lithium batteries only; used motor oil (5 gallons or less); oil filters; florescent light bulbs; gasoline and antifreeze.

For a list of non-acceptable items contact the conservation district. Pre-registration is required for loads over 200 pounds.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3mZX0Yy or call 989-309-9229 or 231-465-8012.