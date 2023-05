OSCEOLA COUNTY — Veterans and income-eligible residents in Osceola County in need of emergency repairs have a resource to assist them.

Assistance is available for vehicle repairs, furnace repairs, well and septic repairs, home repairs and helping pay for propane or electricity through Osceola County Veterans Services and the Emergency Home Repair Program..

Veterans eligible for services must meet the following requirements:

Be honorably discharged and have a DD214

Show financial statements demonstrating proof of need

Obtain three estimates for needed repairs

For more information, or to apply for services, contact the Osceola County Veterans Services office at 231-680-4341 or at 215 S. Division St., Hersey.

Home repair assistance is also available to income-eligible Osceola County residents through the Emergency Home Repair Program.

The program covers emergency home repairs such as the following:

Repairs to a leaky roof

Repairs to malfunctioning hot water or heating equipment

Repairs to plumbing if the home has no water

Septic tank overflows or drain field deterioration

Electrical or gas repairs where a fire hazard exists, or the homeowner is unable to use major appliances

Structural damage that creates an emergency safety situation

Emergency handicapped accessibility improvements

To be eligible for assistance, the homeowner must have lived in the home for at least one year and property taxes and insurance must be up to date.

Assistance is based on income qualifications and the homeowner must meet the following income limits:

Individual: $40,000 annually

Family of 2: $45,800 annually

Family of 3: $51,500 annually

Family of 4: $57,200 annual

Family of 5: $61,800 annually

Family of 6: $66,400 annually

Family of 7: $70,950 annually

Family of 8: $75,550 annually

Candidates for assistance may complete an application and contact the Mecosta/Osceola Emergency Repair Program for an appointment.

The following information will be needed at the appointment:

Property deed

Proof of up-to-date insurance

Mortgage statement with current balance

Most recent federal income tax return

Proof of current income

Identification and social security cards

For more information, contact the Osceola County Administration at 602 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, call 231-832-6196 or email oscadmin@osceolacountymi.com.