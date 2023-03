OSCEOLA COUNTY — Residents, and former residents, of Osceola County will soon find it easier to access vital records.

The board of commissioners approved the purchase of new software during its meeting March 21 that will enable the public to access and order copies of their vital records, including birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses online.

County clerk Tracey Cochran requested approval to purchase the upgraded software during a previous meeting, but the motion to approve the purchase failed after some commissioners questioned the cost of the project and the funding source.

Commissioner Sally Momany told the board since the previous meeting, she had a chance to speak with Cochran and county treasurer Tonia Hartline about the purchase and recommended going forward with the project.

“We went through everything Tracey presented and Tonia did an analysis of the clerks department budget…there is money in the clerk’s budget to purchase the Apex software,” Momany said. “The other thing we talked about is the $22,500 … that is a one-time fee. My recommendation is that we go forward with the upgrade, and it will be funded out of the clerk’s office current budget without touching the general fund monies.”

Cochran told the board the new software will be a benefit to the residents of the county, providing easier access to the county vital records.

“I am looking to go to a more public friendly portal,” Cochran said. “It (the new software) allows the citizens to interact with the county more easily from their smart phones, tablets or computers. We can put it all on our website and the public can have access to death certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records, they can pay for them online with a credit card, they come pick them up and pay at the time, or we can mail it to them wherever they are located.”

Currently, if someone wants to get a marriage license, they have to come into the clerk’s office and apply for it, then they have to wait three days, and return to the clerk’s office to pick it up, Cochran explained. If someone lives out of state, they have to find someone local to go to the clerk’s office to get copies of any vital records.

“Another thing is electronic death certificates,” Cochran said. “We can communicate directly with the funeral home, whether they are here locally or somewhere else. Once we receive the death certificate from the state, we can attach the seal and send it to the funeral home. Rather than the funeral home making multiple trips to the clerk’s office to get the death certificates, they will get them as soon as we have them. Also, once we record it, we can send it to the township clerk to have the persons’ name removed from the voting rolls.”

Momany said the benefits for the public are huge because anyone can use the internet to order copies of their vital records.

Cost of the software includes a one-time fee of $22,500, split over three years plus an annual support fee of $9,400.