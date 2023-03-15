Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces Employee of the Year
Deputy Nick Harrison recognized for strong work ethic and dedication
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
OSCEOLA COUNTY — Osceola County Deputy Nick Harrison was recognized as the Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year during a board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, March 7.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool made the presentation, saying Harrison was unanimously chosen by his peers for the honor.