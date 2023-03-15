Osceola County Sheriff's Office announces Employee of the Year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Osceola County Deputy Nick Harrison was recognized as the Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year during a board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, March 7.

Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool made the presentation, saying Harrison was unanimously chosen by his peers for the honor.

Harrison has been with the sheriff’s office for just over a year and is a field training officer and a Taser instructor, Cool said. In addition, he volunteers to participate in the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

“For Halloween last year he spent his own money to purchase candy and arranged his schedule so he could be in his hometown of Marion to pass out candy to the children,” Cool said.

Harrison was recognized for his strong work ethic, and for dedication to his duties as a deputy, Cool said. Over the last year he took a total of 1080 calls for assistance. One of those calls was for a stolen tractor, which was recovered, and led to the recovery of several other stolen items.

He was also involved in a traffic stop which resulted in a drug arrest and a large amount of methamphetamine being taken off the streets. Additionally, he made a traffic stop on a subject that was known to be armed and had pointed a gun at him.

“One particular item that caught everybody’s attention was when Deputy Harrison volunteered to take a lengthy arson report after he realized that his supervisor was involved training one of the new deputies,” Cool said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Deputy Nick Harrison on being recognized as Employee of the Year, he said.