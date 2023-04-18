Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Osceola County launches online property data mapping site

Public access to Geographic Information System available through county website

Cathie CrewStaff writer
The Osceola County Geographic Information System is now available on the county equalization department website.

Photo courtesy of Osceola County Equalization

OSCEOLA COUNTY — In an effort to provide quality services to its residents, the Osceola County equalization department has implemented a Geographical Information System, which provides digital property data.

“This project addressed a large need for digital property data that county staff and local governmental units required to perform their duties effectively,” equalization director Valarie Delamater said. “With the responsibility for the fair and equitable assessment of properties located in the county for tax purposes, the equalization staff and local assessors need accurate and consistent data. A GIS system, accompanied by a complete countywide digital parcel database, will provide great value to county staff, local government units, citizens and businesses for many years to come.”

Information available on the GIS system includes parcel owners, addresses, parcel numbers, township, property class and school district. Clicking for more information will take the viewer to the county’s BS&A software where additional information can be found on taxes, property values and legal descriptions.

Funding for the implementation of the new software was provided through the county American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

To access the GIS system visit osceolacounty.maps.arcgis.com.

