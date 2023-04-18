Osceola County launches online property data mapping site

Photo courtesy of Osceola County Equalization

OSCEOLA COUNTY — In an effort to provide quality services to its residents, the Osceola County equalization department has implemented a Geographical Information System, which provides digital property data.

“This project addressed a large need for digital property data that county staff and local governmental units required to perform their duties effectively,” equalization director Valarie Delamater said. “With the responsibility for the fair and equitable assessment of properties located in the county for tax purposes, the equalization staff and local assessors need accurate and consistent data. A GIS system, accompanied by a complete countywide digital parcel database, will provide great value to county staff, local government units, citizens and businesses for many years to come.”