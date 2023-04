OSCEOLA COUNTY — Residents of Osceola County will now be charged a $20 permit fee for all Agricultural Exempt building permits.

The board of commissioners approved adoption of the $20 Ag Exempt fee during its meeting March 21 by a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Timothy Michell and David Turner voting no.

Building department head Aaron Holsworth told the board he was recommending the fee to cover the building department expenses in processing them.

“At this time, there is no fee for Ag Exempt,” Holsworth said. “People come in and fill out the paperwork and we just file it. This will cover our administrative costs, and it will also cover the six month to one year inspection on the Ag Exempt building to ensure people are using the Ag Exempt permit for what they file it for.

“We do find a lot of buildings that were pulled under the Ag Exempt permit that are being used as cabins or vehicle restoration or machine shops,” he added.

Holsworth said previously that the Ag Exempt permit information was not being put into the building department computer system, so there was no follow up. Going forward, he said, they will input the information into the system, and it will automatically set an inspection date for 6-8 months out.

“It has to be used for agriculture — feed, animals animal husbandry,” Holsworth said. “At some point in time we have to verify that is what is being used for. That has not been being done here and I would like to start doing that. We will tell people we will come out and ensure that it is being used for the purpose they noted on the permit.”

The $20 is a one-time fee and will not require any renewal, he said.

During the meeting, the board also approved a motion to change how contract services are paid from a percentage of each permit fee, to a $70 per inspection fee.

“There are situations where someone will come in and pull a permit for project. The consumer would pay the permit fee, and we then pay the inspector, but the project never happened. We then have to refund the consumer, so we were actually losing money because the inspector was paid the percentage of the fee,” chairperson Mark Gregory said. “By changing this to a permit inspection fee, then we wouldn’t lose money because if there was never an inspection, we would not have paid the inspector.”

Most surrounding counties pay inspection contractors in this manner, Gregory added. It would apply to electrical, plumbing and mechanical inspection contractors.

“Where it will make the most difference is on commercial jobs,” Holsworth said. “We are not paying out 65% of a big $3,000 permit on a commercial job. We are paying per inspection so the bulk of the money for those big inspections is staying with the county. Customer will pay the same permit fees and inspection fees. The only difference is how we will pay the contractors.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Also during the meeting, a motion to approve changing the job description for the soil and erosion inspector to include building inspector failed to pass, with commissioners citing additional costs to county as the reason for voting against the motion.

Holsworth requested approval to have the soil and erosion inspector trained as a building inspector and increase his work hours to 24 hours/week to enable him to do building inspections whenever the building inspector was unavailable.

“My thinking was to try to get the most bang for our buck out of this position by having someone who can do both inspections,” Holsworth said. “I was trying to come up with a way to utilize the soil and erosion department and get someone who is going to be there more often. To me, having a combined position that we can utilized to do planning reviews, unsafe structure inspections or do vacation coverage. As it stands now, we get none of that.”

What it would do is reassign the person currently in the position, assigning more responsibilities to the position that is already there, with an increase in hours from 20 hours to 24 hours, Gregory said.

Commissioners pointed out that the position currently is paid more in wages that it brings in in revenue, and traditionally they have used inspectors from outside the county to cover any inspections needed while the building inspector is unavailable.

For more information on building department fees visit osceola-county.org or call 231-832-6117.