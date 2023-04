Herald Review file photo

OSCEOLA COUNTY — The Osceola County board of commissions approved the 2023 EMS Fee Schedule during its meeting March 21.

“No basic rates went up. The fee structure for calls did not go up,” EMS director Steve Young told the board. “There’s one we decided to go down on. The ALS/BLS assessment went from $150 to $115. The only other changes were for education.”