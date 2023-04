OSCEOLA COUNTY — A planned development of the Osceola County Courthouse Annex building will not happen after the Reed City planning commission tabled a request to rezone the property.

The county board of commissioners approved a motion to release the purchaser from the purchase contract during its meeting April 12, and a motion to withdraw its request on behalf of Healthy Habitat to rezone the property.

County administrator Tim Ladd told the board that during a planning commission meeting to consider rezoning the property from R2 single family residential to R4 multi-family residential, the two hour discussion focused mostly on the individual wanting to purchase the building, rather than the rezoning of the building.

“We were asking for a rezoning to R4 multi-family zoning, which opens up the avenue for developers to do different options with the building,” Ladd said. “Unfortunately, it was more or less a two hour discussion of the individual that wanted to buy it, with questions reviewing his articles of incorporation, reviewing his finances, who his staff would be and how he would provide security to the building. There was never really any discussion of the rezoning of the building and if it would fit within the zoning district."

Reed City city manager Rich Saladin said over 20 residents attended the public hearing and made comments, including several that were in support of the rezoning and several who were opposed.

“The clear direction that we walked away with is that they are not going to approve rezoning of the building,” Ladd said.

Commissioner Sally Momany said she had spoken with a member of the planning commission and it was her clear understanding that the rezoning would not be approved.

“I spoke with a person who sits on the planning commission, and he said, ‘We are not changing it. We don’t want it (the transition facility), and it is not going to happen,’” Momany said. “I heard that over and over.”

A purchase contract for the building was initiated by a group interested in establishing a recovery and rehabilitation facility called Healthy Habitat for individuals who have been incarcerated for drug and alcohol offenses.

Osceola County jail chaplain Brent Prichard told the board previously that for several years they have been looking for a location for a rehabilitation facility for drug and alcohol addicted individuals so they can continue to mentor them once they are no longer incarcerated.

Plans were to renovate the building and create a dorm-like interior with the first floor providing a common area for residents to share consisting of a kitchen, bathrooms, showers, a computer lab, a game room and a worship area. The second floor would have an estimated 30 single bedrooms with a microwave, mini-fridge and desk, which would require rezoning to multi-family use.

Ladd said the timeline for the purchase of the building was about to expire and recommended the board release the purchaser from the contract.

“Based on the recommendation from the realtor, he would like you to release the individual from the purchase,” Ladd said. “I would ask that we officially notify the planning commission we are no longer requesting the rezoning of the building.”

Commissioner James Custer questioned whether withdrawing the rezoning request would limit the county’s options for the building.

“Shouldn’t we leave all of our options open for that building?” Custer asked. “If we withdraw from rezoning, that means we are going to leave it the way it is and that limits our options.”

Ladd said it was thought they should withdraw the original request on behalf of Healthy Habitat and put in another application later on requesting rezoning.

“The planning commission wasn’t interested in talking to us once we had a buyer, so we need to withdraw our initial rezoning application,” he said. “We can submit a new rezoning request as the county just to have it rezoned to where the property is settled.”

Commission chair Mark Gregory said the building is currently a legal nonconforming use to the zoning, and the current zoning needs to be changed.

“Unfortunately, zoning for use is not zoning, and my take from that meeting was that it was focused on the use and not the zoning,” Gregory said. “They all spoke on the specific use that was planned for the building, so we need to clear the slate and start over. We need to make sure we go in and discuss the zoning and not the use.”

Ladd said they will have discussions moving forward as to what the options are for the building.

Representatives of Healthy Habitat could not be reached for comment prior to press time.