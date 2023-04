OSCEOLA COUNTY — The Osceola County board of commissioners approved a bid from KRAM Construction and Design to provide engineering and design plans for the E.M.S. Station in Evart at a cost of $58,600 during its meeting on April 4.

Commissioner Dave Turner told the board the Health, Safety and Grounds committee had reviewed six bids for the project and recommended KRAM Construction and Design, as the lowest bidder.

“They will develop the design and architectural plans and will be the construction project manager on site throughout,” Turner said. “The first thing we need to do is get the design package put together so it can go out for bids. Once the bids come back the committee will review them and make a recommendation.”

The county purchased a two acre parcel from the Osceola County Road Commission located in Osceola Township on River Road for the construction of a new EMS station, County Administrator Tim Ladd said previously.

“This location, we feel, will allow us to access several main roads quickly to service not only the Evart area, but to provide a quicker response to the northern part of the county, as well,” he said.

The plan over the past several years has been to increase the number of EMS stations to four, Ladd said, with all four stations staffed 24/7 to facilitate the quickest response times for all the residents and visitors to the county.

“Our Health, Safety and Grounds committee is working with our EMS director, Steve Young to develop a building that not only will meet the needs of today but will allow for future growth of our EMS department, as well,” Ladd said.

They anticipate breaking ground on the project this year.