OSCEOLA COUNTY — The Osceola County board of commissioners approved and adopted the 2023 Equalization report during its meeting April 4.

Equalization director Val Delamater told the board the department had completed its balancing and review of the 2023 assessment rolls of the 16 townships and two cities in the county and was recommending approval.

For 2023, the proposed Special Acts Equalized Value is almost $14.5 million, a combination of $13.8 million in real property value and $622,400 in personal property value.

The proposed Ad Valorem Equalized Value is nearly $1.3 billion, a combination of $1.2 billion in real property value and $8.3 million in personal property value.

The taxable value for 2023 is estimated to be just over $900 million, with a total tax revenue of about $5.7 million.

The inflation rate multiplier, which is determined by the state yearly, this year was 7.9%. However, property tax law states that taxable values can only increase by the IRM, or 5%, whichever is less, so, in short, taxable values will increase 5%, Delamater said.

“The taxable value did increase this year,” Delamater said. “We will not have a (Headlee) rollback this year because of the increased cost of living. That (revenue) is about $330,000 over what last year generated.”

The equalization department works with the county assessor to examine the assessment rolls of the townships and cities to ensure the real and personal properties have been equally and uniformly assessed at 50% of the true cash value. The department also calculates all millage rollbacks required by law according to the Headlee Act, Truth in Assessing, Truth in County Equalization and Truth in Taxation.

For more information visit osceola-county.org/equalization.