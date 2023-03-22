Oregon issues first license under psilocybin program

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has issued its first license under its new system that offers controlled use of psilocybin to the public.

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday that it had issued a manufacturer license to Satori Farms PDX LLC, owned by Tori Armbrust. Oregon Psilocybin Services, which falls under the health authority, began accepting applications for four license types in January. More than 220 license and worker permit applications have been submitted to Oregon Psilocybin Services so far.