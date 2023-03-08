This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
OSCEOLA COUNTY — Although the new Osceola County Senior Center in the former Hersey Elementary School building has been open to seniors for several weeks, the official open house will not take place until the spring.
Commission on Aging director Justin Halladay told the board of commissioners during a recent meeting that he was holding off on the open house until things are more in order inside the center and the new library room is completed.