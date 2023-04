OSCEOLA COUNTY — Plans to remove the Nartron Dam along the Hersey River in Osceola County are moving ahead more quickly than anticipated.

Michigan River Watershed Assembly director Scott Faulkner told the county board of commissioners during its meeting on April 12, that it is rare for a project to come together so quickly with so much support.

“Watershed restoration usually takes years and often permission statements (from property owners) do too,” Faulkner said. “In this case it took about 30 days to get permission from the property owner. I was able to meet with the owner of the property and he is in the state of mind where he is ready to remove the dam, which we view as a huge environmental upgrade to the Hersey River system.”

Faulkner said he came to the board to request a resolution of support for the project.

“In an abundance of preparation, we like to go to EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) and other agencies with a show of support from local municipalities and counties,” Faulkner said. “That is why I m here today, to gain support from the county.”

The board voted 6-1 to support the project, with commissioner Sally Momany voting no.

Faulkner said there are many reasons for removing the dam, including environmental concerns and public safety concerns.

“That is a substantial dam in terms of elevation, flow and water amounts,” Faulkner said. “It is going to fail one day. It is due for inspection this year, and will likely fail those inspections, at which time there has to be a plan to take it out.”

He added, there is still a lot to be done including the design and engineering plans, which will determine a plan to mitigate future problems with trout movement and water flow.

“We know that upstream from this dam is a very healthy trout population,” he said. “We are hoping that connectivity will allow the trout to go all the way up from the Muskegon River, all the way through Hersey and past Reed City.”

He explained that the restoration would involve removing the structure and putting the river back in its original channel.

“It is a very tedious process that has to be done right. You don’t want any mistakes during the process,” Faulkner said. “This will be between a $2 and $3 million project and in the end, you have a blue ribbon trout stream.”

Faulkner said previously that removing high-risk dams on the Muskegon River watershed has been a priority for several years, but the removal process has been accelerated since the failure of the Midland Dam and the dramatic impact it had on surrounding property owners, as well as the recent decision of Consumers Energy to possibly decommission several of their hydro-electric dams in the state.

Large-scale funding resources have recently been made available that are targeted at increasing public safety, as well as the overall health of the watershed, he said, and a large amount of money is available at the state and federal level.

The Nartron Dam is one of over 100 dams in the Muskegon River Watershed, according to information provided by MRWA. It was completed in 1956 and was abandoned several decades ago, leaving a crumbling structure that warms the water temperature endangering fish habitats and posing a failure risk to downstream communities.

Restoration of the dam site will create a compelling local water asset for increased fishing, hiking and kayaking, the information said. Fish will move upstream from the Muskegon River and will be free to go further up the Hersey River in search of cooler water temperatures and spawning habitats, Faulkner said.