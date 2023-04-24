Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Potter was released at about 4 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution" for Potter's safety. The department confirmed Friday she would be released Monday from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, but declined to say what time due to security concerns.