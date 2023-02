WINNIPEG - Connor McClennon had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Ice used a run of four unanswered goals in the third period to claw their way back and top the Calgary Hitmen 7-6 on Thursday.

Zack Ostapchuk, Matthew Savoie, Carson Latimer and Owen Pederson each contributed a goal for Winnipeg (39-7-1). Mason Beaupit gave up four goals on 11 shots before making way for Daniel Hauser, who stopped 20-of-22 shots in 36:41 of action.