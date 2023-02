PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children.

Lindsay Clancy is facing murder and assault charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son Dawson, 3, were strangled Jan. 24 inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. The youngest 7-month-old Callan, died several days later.