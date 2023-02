YREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the cold-case killing of a woman whose body was found in a rural Northern California river nearly 18 years ago, authorities said.

Patricia Joseph was reported missing on July 15, 2005 and her body was discovered three days later in the Klamath River about 25 miles (40 km) north of her home in Fort Jones.