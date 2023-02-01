Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city.

The service was delayed until 1 p.m. Central Standard Time due to inclement weather. An ice storm warning was in effect for Memphis until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Nichols, a Black man, was beaten earlier this month by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and later died. Five Black officers involved in the beating have been fired, as well as three fire department workers who responded to the scene. Two other police officers have been suspended.

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to attend the celebration of life. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy and attorney Ben Crump will also speak.

