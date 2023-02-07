Jurors hear about blue rain jacket in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in South Carolina will get to hear evidence about what crime scene technicians discovered when they tested a rain jacket found three months after his wife and son were killed, a judge ruled Tuesday.
The decision was the second win for prosecutors in as many days. Judge Clifton Newman on Monday allowed prosecutors to call witnesses who are expected to testify that Murdaugh was stealing money from his law firm and clients and committing other financial crimes long before the killings.