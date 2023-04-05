Judge: No court-funded lawyer for ex-official in murder case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former elected official representing himself against a murder charge for the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas investigative journalist lost bids on Wednesday to have a defense attorney appointed to advise him before trial and to relax jail restrictions so he has more time out of his cell to do legal research.
A state court judge who remains on the case despite efforts by ex-county administrator of estates Robert Telles to remove her questioned Telles in open court about the value of rental properties he owns in Arkansas — and his Las Vegas home before ruling that Telles is not indigent and therefore is not entitled to a so-called “standby attorney” at taxpayer expense.