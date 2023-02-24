HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Red Deer

Ice 2, Rebels 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 21 (Pederson, Friesen) 12:03. Penalties \u2014 Sward Wpg (slashing) 5:16; Fabrizi Rd (checking to the head) 9:00; Cumby Wpg (delay of game) 15:36; McClennon Wpg (hooking) 17:41. Second Period 2. Red Deer, Isley 25 (Larson, Grubbe) 0:11. Penalties \u2014 McClennon Wpg, Formanek Rd (roughing) 3:07; Formanek Rd (checking from behind) 3:07; Formanek Rd (slashing) 9:44; Geekie Wpg (high sticking) 17:55. Third Period 3. Winnipeg, Savoie 29 (Benson, Geekie) 4:38. Penalties \u2014 Sward Wpg (roughing) 0:07; Formanek Rd (tripping) 1:52; Lambos Wpg, Uchacz Rd (roughing) 19:13. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 10 15 6 _ 31 Red Deer 12 11 7 _ 30 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Red Deer: Kelsey (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-4; Red Deer: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Jeff Ingram, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Chad Huseby, Logan Parsons. Attendance \u2014 3,743 at Red Deer.