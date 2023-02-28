HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Edmonton

Ice 10, Oil Kings 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Benson 34 (Zloty, Wilson) 0:41. 2. Winnipeg, Geekie 29 (McClennon, Savoie) 10:38. Penalties \u2014 Kowalyk Edm (holding, misconduct) 17:43; Savoie Wpg (tripping) 6:53; Seitz Edm (hooking) 8:14; Ostapchuk Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:51; Ostapchuk Wpg, Wuttunee Edm (major, major-fighting) 12:51; Wuttunee Edm (charging) 12:51; Nash Wpg, Finnie Edm (roughing) 20:00. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, Fraser 1 (Young, Geekie) 2:29. 4. Edmonton, Seitz 3 (Hoffrogge, Finnie) 4:47 (pp). 5. Winnipeg, Shilo 11 (unassisted) 7:58. 6. Winnipeg, Savoie 30 (McClennon, Geekie) 19:00. Penalties \u2014 Winnipeg bench (face off violation, served by McClennon) 4:41; Armstrong Wpg (holding opp. stick) 5:06; Benson Wpg (high sticking) 9:14; Lambos Wpg (delay of game) 9:22; Wilson Wpg, Seitz Edm (roughing) 11:06; Wright Edm (interference) 16:31. Third Period 7. Winnipeg, Lambos 10 (unassisted) 1:19. 8. Winnipeg, Savoie 31 (Geekie) 4:59. 9. Winnipeg, Fraser 2 (Shilo, Cumby) 6:40. 10. Winnipeg, Shilo 12 (Friesen, Young) 15:49 (pp). 11. Winnipeg, McClennon 39 (Savoie, Marsden) 16:04. Penalties \u2014 Zloty Wpg (roughing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 13:23; Seitz Edm (double minor, roughing) 13:23. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 14 9 13 _ 36 Edmonton 7 14 7 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Edmonton: Hay (L, ), Cunningham (1:19 third, 11 shots, 7 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 1-4; Edmonton: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Brody McGrath. Linesmen \u2014 Kristian Brown, Scott Kramers. Attendance \u2014 12,405 at Edmonton.