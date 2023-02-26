HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Edmonton

Ice 8, Oil Kings 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Benson 31 (Geekie, Zloty) 5:23. 2. Winnipeg, Benson 32 (Zloty) 8:33. 3. Edmonton, Kovacevic 14 (Miller) 19:59. Penalties \u2014 Kowalyk Edm (cross checking) 11:14. Second Period 4. Winnipeg, Geekie 26 (Benson, Latimer) 3:06. 5. Winnipeg, Benson 33 (Wilson) 10:00. 6. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 22 (McClennon) 11:49. Penalties \u2014 Cooper Wpg (slashing) 4:31; Wynne Edm (cross checking) 11:56; Sward Wpg (high sticking) 14:21. Third Period 7. Winnipeg, Geekie 27 (Shilo, Benson) 8:31. 8. Winnipeg, Geekie 28 (Benson, Sward) 15:33. 9. Winnipeg, Cooper 1 (Shilo, Fraser) 16:10. Penalties \u2014 Finnie Edm (kneeing) 2:22; Pederson Wpg (hooking) 4:36; MacKenzie Edm (slashing) 4:45; Fraser Wpg (tripping) 9:07; Melnyk Edm (high sticking) 11:19; Cumby Wpg (roughing) 17:31; Cumby Wpg, Finnie Edm (major, major-fighting) 17:31; Nash Wpg (double minor, slew-footing) 17:31. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 22 10 7 _ 39 Edmonton 6 0 9 _ 15 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Beaupit (W, ). Edmonton: Hay (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-5; Edmonton: 0-6. Referees \u2014 Mason Stewart, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Scott Fulmer, Connor LaForge. Attendance \u2014 6,464 at Edmonton.