HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Portland

Winterhawks 6, Broncos 3 First Period 1. Swift Current, Hvidston 11 (unassisted) 5:23. 2. Portland, Lucius 2 (Stefan) 12:34. Penalties \u2014 Litke Por (slashing) 6:47; Davies Sc (tripping) 10:29; Filmon Sc, Nguyen Por (roughing) 12:28; Nguyen Por (roughing) 16:56; Lewis Sc (slashing) 16:56; Thompson Por (cross checking) 19:52. Second Period 3. Swift Current, Wyrostok 14 (Birnie) 4:43. 4. Portland, Lucius 3 (O'Brien, Stefan) 11:44. 5. Portland, Stefan 16 (Lucius, Cagnoni) 14:09 (pp). 6. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 26 (Litke, Klassen) 19:18. Penalties \u2014 Caswell Sc (cross checking) 7:45; Ward Sc (tripping) 13:53; Alscher Por (roughing) 14:57. Third Period 7. Swift Current, Filmon 31 (Ward, Caswell) 10:03. 8. Portland, Cagnoni 10 (unassisted) 17:56 (en). 9. Portland, Stefan 17 (unassisted) 18:49 (en). Penalties \u2014 Hvidston Sc (tripping) 0:18; Mistelbacher Sc (too many men) 7:15; Stefan Por (cross checking) 16:42. Shots on goal by Swift Current 7 9 12 _ 28 Portland 16 14 15 _ 45 Goal \u2014 Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Portland: \u0160punar (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Swift Current: 0-4; Portland: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Troy Murray, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin, Erik Freeman. Attendance \u2014 4,617 at Portland.