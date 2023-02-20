HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Victoria

Thunderbirds 7, Royals 0 First Period 1. Seattle, Davidson 32 (Dach, Ciona) 0:54. 2. Seattle, Dach 10 (Sawchyn, Milic) 9:45. 3. Seattle, Sawchyn 16 (Lambert, Hanzel) 15:41. 4. Seattle, Popowich 8 (Sanders, Ciona) 16:58. Penalties \u2014 Hodson Vic (tripping) 3:20; Misskey Vic (charging) 8:10; Schaefer Sea (tripping) 9:12; Kipkie Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:45; Guenther Sea, Hodson Vic (roughing) 10:27; Popowich Sea, Prokop Sea, Zemlak Vic (roughing) 12:29; Schaefer Sea, Misskey Vic (major, major-fighting) 14:37; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Iginla) 17:31; Pickford Sea, Trembecky Vic (major, major-fighting) 19:46. Second Period 5. Seattle, Iginla 4 (Popowich, Sanders) 5:59. 6. Seattle, Guenther 4 (Korchinski, Lambert) 6:33 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Sawchyn Sea (cross checking) 2:34; Misskey Vic (roughing) 6:28; Sawchyn Sea (roughing) 7:05; Scott Vic (tripping) 8:12; Korchinski Sea (cross checking) 13:02; Trembecky Vic (hooking) 15:58. Third Period 7. Seattle, Sawchyn 17 (Korchinski) 16:23. Penalties \u2014 Allan Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; instigator) 1:43; Zemlak Vic (cross checking) 1:43; Allan Sea, Zemlak Vic (major, major-fighting) 1:43; Dach Sea (interference) 13:42. Shots on goal by Seattle 19 13 9 _ 41 Victoria 9 10 7 _ 26 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (W, ). Victoria: Cristiano (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-6; Victoria: 0-6. Referees \u2014 Brady Casparie, Brett Iverson. Linesmen \u2014 Cole Cooke, Jack McNabb. Attendance \u2014 4,313 at Victoria.