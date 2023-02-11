Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Seattle

Thunderbirds 6, Rebels 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Fabrizi Rd (tripping) 9:39.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Larson Rd (roughing) 1:39; Dunn Sea (hooking) 6:28; Formanek Rd (checking from behind) 7:15; Mayo Rd (hooking) 8:20; Andrusiak Rd (holding) 16:04; Ciona Sea (tripping) 18:20.

Third Period

1. Seattle, Davidson 28 (Korchinski) 6:11.

2. Red Deer, Uchacz 40 (King, Lindgren) 7:47 (pp).

3. Seattle, Davidson 29 (Crnkovic, Allan) 13:22.

4. Seattle, Myatovic 19 (Sawchyn, Popowich) 15:18.

5. Seattle, Lambert 5 (Ciona, Guenther) 15:45 (pp).

6. Seattle, Guenther 1 (Hanzel, Lambert) 17:05.

7. Seattle, Myatovic 20 (Allan, Sawchyn) 18:35.

Penalties — Armstrong Rd, Popowich Sea (roughing) 5:51; Guenther Sea (tripping) 7:40; Mayo Rd (delay of game) 15:30; Formanek Rd, Ciona Sea (roughing) 16:33; King Rd (roughing) 19:21; Sanders Sea (cross checking) 19:21.

Shots on goal by

Red Deer 9 5 11 _ 25
Seattle 11 13 18 _ 42

Goal — Red Deer: Kelsey (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 1-3; Seattle: 1-6.

Referees — Chris Crich, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Mark Heier.

Attendance — 4,016 at Seattle.

