HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria

Cougars 8, Royals 3 First Period 1. Victoria, Trembecky 11 (Dereniwsky, Zemlak) 7:15. 2. Prince George, Funk 20 (Samson, Wiebe) 8:28. 3. Prince George, Ziemmer 34 (McNutt, Wheatcroft) 9:14. 4. Prince George, Becher 15 (Kmec, Dowhaniuk) 13:02. 5. Victoria, Gannon 16 (Parker, Schuurman) 13:53. Penalties \u2014 Spizawka Vic (roughing) 10:37; Dumanski Pg, Newman Vic (major, major-fighting) 13:46; Dowhaniuk Pg (holding) 16:34. Second Period 6. Prince George, Glover 4 (unassisted) 3:16. 7. Prince George, Funk 21 (O'Brien, Brown) 9:31. 8. Victoria, Misskey 3 (Newman, Spizawka) 11:19. 9. Prince George, Wheatcroft 43 (Ziemmer, Heidt) 17:22. Penalties \u2014 None. Third Period 10. Prince George, Becher 16 (Wiebe, Funk) 18:38 (en). 11. Prince George, Glover 5 (Brown, Dumanski) 19:22. Penalties \u2014 Zemlak Vic (interference) 1:39; McNutt Pg (hooking) 5:44; Thornton Pg (roughing) 9:06. Shots on goal by Prince George 14 8 8 _ 30 Victoria 13 6 9 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Victoria: Cristiano (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 0-2; Victoria: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Jack McNabb, Nathan Van Oosten. Attendance \u2014 3,609 at Victoria.