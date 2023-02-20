HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Brandon

Raiders 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT) First Period 1. Prince Albert, Crocker 12 (Kosior, Ritchie) 10:15 (pp). 2. Brandon, Ritchie 20 (unassisted) 11:20. Penalties \u2014 Ritchie Pa (tripping) 2:24; Groening Bdn (charging) 9:53; Goldsmith Pa (interference) 19:33. Second Period 3. Brandon, Pasternak 11 (Ritchie, Danielson) 0:45 (pp). 4. Prince Albert, Herman 13 (Sorensen) 2:16. 5. Brandon, Shipley 9 (Mantei, McQueen) 4:54 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Peardon Pa (tripping) 4:29; Malyavin Bdn (holding) 6:35; Sorensen Pa (interference) 7:04; Shipley Bdn (holding) 20:00. Third Period 6. Prince Albert, Herman 14 (Crocker, Sorensen) 11:54. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 6 7 12 1 _ 26 Brandon 15 6 12 0 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Brandon: Bjarnason (26 shots, 22 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 1-3; Brandon: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Nolan Powell, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen \u2014 Ryan Cooke, Matt Granger. Attendance \u2014 4,460 at Brandon.